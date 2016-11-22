Follow Philippe Legrain on Twitter Follow Philippe Legrain on YouTube Follow Philippe Legrain on Facebook Email me

Philippe Legrain

Why isn’t the UK government hailing the benefits of migration?

By Philippe Legrain ADD COMMENTS

My column for CapX

Posted 22 Nov 2016 in Blog, Britain, CapX, Immigration

Leave a reply




CAPTCHA Image
*

    European Spring: Why Our Economies and Politics are in a Mess – and How to Put Them Right
    Philippe Legrain on Facebook

    Categories

    Blogroll

Subscribe to Posts | Subscribe to Comments
©2010 Philippe Legrain
rch.