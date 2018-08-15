Follow Philippe Legrain on Twitter Follow Philippe Legrain on YouTube Follow Philippe Legrain on Facebook Email me

Why businesses should employ refugees

By Philippe Legrain ADD COMMENTS

Refugees are typically very hard-working, highly motivated and loyal employees, and many are highly skilled too. On a fantastic speaking tour of New Zealand organised by Host International and other partners on 6-10 August I made the case for employing refugees including at a parliamentary breakfast hosted by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson and a lunch hosted by the British High Commissioner in New Zealand, Laura Clarke.

I was interviewed on TV on the AM Show and The Project

I wrote an article for the National Business Review

Here’s my interview with Sam Sadcheva for Newsroom.co.nz on refugee employment and the broader threat to openness from President Trump

Here’s a press release from Multicultural New Zealand calling for action to employ refugees

 

Posted 15 Aug 2018 in Blog, New Zealand, Refugees

