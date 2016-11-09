Follow Philippe Legrain on Twitter Follow Philippe Legrain on YouTube Follow Philippe Legrain on Facebook Email me

Philippe Legrain

Trump’s New World Disorder

By Philippe Legrain ADD COMMENTS

So much for the end of history. Twenty-seven years to the day after the fall of the Berlin Wall heralded the collapse of communism in Europe, Donald Trump’s election as US president endangers the liberal international order that his wiser, broader-minded predecessors crafted.

Trump’s “America First,” anti-“globalist” agenda threatens protectionist trade wars, a worldwide “clash of civilizations,” the peace in Europe and East Asia, and further violence in the Middle East. His nativist and authoritarian views also undermine the shared values, faith in liberal democracy, and assumption of benign American hegemony on which the rules-based international system depends. Already in relative decline, the United States is now poised for an angry retreat from the world.

Read my latest column for Project Syndicate.

Posted 09 Nov 2016 in Blog, Europe, Globalisation, Liberal international order, Project Syndicate, Trump

Leave a reply




CAPTCHA Image
*

    European Spring: Why Our Economies and Politics are in a Mess – and How to Put Them Right
    Philippe Legrain on Facebook

    Categories

    Blogroll

Subscribe to Posts | Subscribe to Comments
©2010 Philippe Legrain
rch.