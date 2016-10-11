Follow Philippe Legrain on Twitter Follow Philippe Legrain on YouTube Follow Philippe Legrain on Facebook Email me

Mayday in the UK

By Philippe Legrain ADD COMMENTS

Conservative Brexiteers – who campaigned for the United Kingdom to vote to leave the European Union – continue to blather about building an open, outward-looking, free-trading Britain. But the UK is in fact turning inward. Prime Minister Theresa May, who styles herself as the UK’s answer to Angela Merkel, is turning out to have more in common with Marine Le Pen, the leader of France’s far-right National Front, than with Germany’s internationalist chancellor.

Read my Project Syndicate column on Britain’s illiberal turn.

Posted 11 Oct 2016 in Blog, Brexit, Britain, Immigration, liberalism, Project Syndicate

